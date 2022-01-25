Toyota to produce record 11 million cars in fiscal 2022 if chip supply stable



FILE PHOTO: Visitors crowd Toyota Motor Corp's booth at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato FILE PHOTO: Visitors crowd Toyota Motor Corp's booth at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp plans to produce a record 11 million cars in fiscal 2022, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Hitting that production target would depend on a stable supply of chips, the person said. The Nikkei newspaper earlier reported on the production plan. A Toyota spokesperson said the company was not the source of the production report.

