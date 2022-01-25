Trending

Toyota to produce record 11 million cars in fiscal 2022 if chip supply stable

Visitors crowd Toyota Motor Corp's booth at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan
FILE PHOTO: Visitors crowd Toyota Motor Corp's booth at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

January 25, 2022

(Refiles to remove media from headline)

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp plans to produce a record 11 million cars in fiscal 2022, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Hitting that production target would depend on a stable supply of chips, the person said. The Nikkei newspaper earlier reported on the production plan. A Toyota spokesperson said the company was not the source of the production report.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift, Editing by Louise Heavens)

