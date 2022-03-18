Trending

Toyota to further suspend work at 11 domestic factories after quake

FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen at its booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

March 18, 2022

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday that it would suspend operations on 18 lines at 11 domestic factories next week, mostly for three days, due to a parts shortage from suppliers hit by the magnitude 7.3 earthquake this week.

It did not provide an estimate for lost production in its statement.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama)

