Toyota to build new SUV, rather than car at Alabama plant

July 10, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T> said Wednesday it will build a new sport utility vehicle at a $1.6 billion joint venture assembly plant in Alabama rather than produce Corolla cars.

The largest Japanese automaker announced in January 2018 it would build the factory in Alabama with Mazda Motor Corp <7261.T>. Toyota said the shift is due to “a growing consumer appetite for light trucks and SUVs.” Toyota said it still expects the plan to start production in 2021.

