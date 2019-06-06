Trending

Toyota, Subaru to develop battery electric vehicle platform

An employee walks past Toyota logo at Rolf, an automotive dealer in Moscow
An employee walks past Toyota logo at Rolf, an automotive dealer in Moscow, Russia April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

June 6, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp and Subaru Corp have agreed to jointly develop a battery-electric-vehicle (BEV) platform and a BEV sport-utility vehicle for sale under each company’s own brand, Toyota said on Thursday.

The companies will apply Subaru’s all-wheel-drive technologies and Toyota’s vehicle electrification technologies, Toyota said in a statement.

Toyota and Subaru launched a partnership in 2005. Toyota is the largest shareholder in Subaru with a stake of 16.77%, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Uttaresh.V)

