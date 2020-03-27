Toyota seeks $9.2 billion credit line from Sumitomo Mitsui, MUFG Bank: Kyodo



TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T> has sought a credit line totaling 1 trillion yen ($9.23 billion) from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and MUFG Bank as fund-raising costs rise on the back of the coronavirus pandemic, Kyodo News reported on Friday.

The three companies could not immediately be reached for comment.

