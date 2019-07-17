Toyota, China’s CATL in partnership for new energy vehicle batteries



TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T> said on Wednesday it had agreed to partner with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) <300750.SZ> to supply and further develop batteries for new energy vehicles (NEVs).

The Japanese automaker said the firms had also begun talks covering a range of areas including new technology development and the reuse and recycling of batteries.

“To further promote the widespread use of electrified vehicles, CATL and Toyota agree that a stable supply of batteries is critical and that battery technology must be further developed and advanced,” Toyota said in a statement.

