Toyota, China’s BYD to jointly develop battery EVs



FILE PHOTO: A Toyota logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Toyota logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

July 19, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it would jointly develop battery electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries with China’s BYD Co Ltd, expanding its Chinese partnerships to build affordable EVs for the world’s largest car market.

In a statement, Toyota and the Chinese electric automaker said they would develop sedans and sport utility vehicles, which would be sold under the Toyota brand in China before 2025.

Earlier in the week, Toyota announced it was partnering with China’s Contemporary Amerex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) to supply and develop batteries for lower-emission vehicles.

