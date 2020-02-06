Toyota boosts full-year profit forecast on currency moves, third-quarter profit eases



February 6, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T> on Thursday raised its forecast for annual operating profit by 4.2% due to a slightly weaker yen.

Toyota expects operating profit to rise to 2.5 trillion yen ($22.7 billion) in the year to March, up from 2.47 trillion yen the previous year and its earlier forecast of 2.4 trillion yen.

The outlook is based on a new assumption for the yen to average around 108 yen to the U.S. dollar versus 107 yen previously.

The higher forecast comes even as Toyota posted a 3.2% decline in third-quarter profit, hurt by softer global vehicle sales.

Operating profit for Japan’s biggest automaker came in at 654.4 billion yen in the October-December quarter, down from 676.1 billion yen a year ago.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)