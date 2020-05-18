Total calls off plan to buy Occidental Petroleum’s Ghana asset



FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen in a petrol station in Paris, France February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen in a petrol station in Paris, France February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

May 18, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – Total <TOTF.PA> has called off plans to acquire Occidental Petroleum’s assets in Ghana, the French energy company said on Monday.

“Given the extraordinary market environment and the lack of visibility that the group faces…Total has decided not to pursue the completion of the purchase of the Ghana assets,” Total said in a statement.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Jason Neely)