Toshiba to extend tender offer period for NuFlare until Jan. 16

December 23, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toshiba Corp said on Monday it would extend the period of its tender offer for chip equipment unit NuFlare Technology Inc until Jan. 16.

The extension of the offer, from the originally set Dec. 25, was requested by NuFlare to give its shareholders enough time for consideration after Hoya Corp made a counter offer for NuFlare, Toshiba said.

NuFlare said in a separate statement that it will decide how to respond to Hoya’s offer after gauging Toshiba’s tender offer.

