Toshiba investor calls for investigation into botched shareholder meeting: letter

September 24, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toshiba Corp’s <6502.T> top shareholder Effissimo Capital Management has called for an independent probe into the company’s botched shareholder meeting in a letter sent to the Japanese conglomerate’s board.

Singapore-based Effissimo said in the Sept. 23 letter seen by Reuters that it had surveyed several dozen shareholders and several of them were not able to vote in a manner consistent with their intentions at the meeting.

