Toshiba considering split into three companies to resolve conglomerate discount



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

November 8, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toshiba Corp is considering splitting itself into three companies focusing on infrastructure, devices and semiconductors as a way to resolve its conglomerate discount, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Toshiba is in the process of formulating its next mid-term plan to enhance corporate value, and the split is one potential strategic option, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan)