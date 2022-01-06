Toshiba ‘carefully considering’ response to demands for EGM



January 6, 2022

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it was “carefully considering” its response to a call by its second-largest shareholder to hold an extraordinary general meeting.

Singapore-based hedge fund 3D Investment Partners had called for the meeting in an effort to force the Japanese company to require two-thirds support before continuing with a controversial plan to split in three.

