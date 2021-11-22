Toronto FC GM Ali Curtis departs after three years



Jun 19, 2021; Orlando, Florida, CAN; Toronto FC general manager Ali Curtis speaks with a member of the Orlando City staff late in the second half at Orlando City Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Jun 19, 2021; Orlando, Florida, CAN; Toronto FC general manager Ali Curtis speaks with a member of the Orlando City staff late in the second half at Orlando City Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

November 22, 2021

Toronto FC and general manager Ali Curtis mutually parted ways on Monday after three years.

Curtis, who was also the club’s senior vice president of soccer operations, is pursuing a new opportunity.

“I began discussing my future with the club in September,” Curtis said in a statement. “During the pandemic, my family moved back to the United States. After three years with Toronto FC, I am looking forward to reuniting with my wife and kids, and I am excited to take on a new professional challenge.”

Toronto reached the MLS Cup final in his first season in 2019, losing 3-1 to the Seattle Sounders. The Reds also made the playoffs in 2020 but slipped to 13th in the Eastern Conference in 2021 with a 6-18-10 record.

Toronto’s season ended Sunday with a 1-0 loss to rival CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship final.

“The entire organization thanks Ali for his many contributions to the club and our community in his three seasons with Toronto FC,” club president Bill Manning said in a release. “Ali is a good man and we wish him all the best in the future as he pursues a new opportunity.”

Curtis, 42, worked in the MLS league office for eight years and served as sporting director of the New York Red Bulls before taking the job in Toronto.

–Field Level Media