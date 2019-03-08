Top women’s soccer players sue U.S. Soccer for gender discrimination



Mar 5, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; United States forward Tobin Heath (17) and forward Alex Morgan (13) celebrate after a goal during the first half against Brazil during a She Believes Cup women's soccer match at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

March 8, 2019

(Reuters) – More than two dozen top women’s soccer players sued the U.S. national soccer federation on Friday, claiming the organization pays them less than male players and denies them equal training, travel and playing conditions.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles federal court, comes three years after several players filed a similar complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)