Top military official warns Iran ‘weeks’ from nuclear weapon

UPDATED 8:21 AM PT – Friday, July 22, 2022

Top military officials expect further aggression from Iran funded militias in the Middle East as the country gets closer than ever to nuclear capabilities. US Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexis Grynkewich raised concerns over Iran’s expanding nuclear capabilities Thursday during a change of command ceremony.

Recent reports out of Tehran point to the nation stockpiling nuclear fuel and establishing advanced technology previously prohibited under the now abandoned Iran Nuclear Deal.

“If Iran were to get a nuclear weapon, I think it would be a very destabilizing thing for the entire region,” stated Lt. Grynkewich. “We’re obviously watching that very closely and will be ready for whatever the outcome is.”

This news comes as President Joe Biden concludes his tour of the Middle East, where he lobbied for oil rich nations to aid the US in its ongoing energy shortage. Biden’s administration has expressed interest in reviving the Iran Nuclear Deal after the US withdrew from the deal in 2018.

Putin's visit to Iran today should tell you all you need to know. The new Axis of Evil is scheming against the U.S. and our allies because President Biden has given them the runway they need. We cannot continue to sit back and watch it happen. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 19, 2022

Meanwhile, John Bolton, former Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs (NSA), suggested “US counter-proliferation will need to be more extensive, with tougher sanctions and assistance, to opposition groups to overthrow the Ayatollahs. The former official also said there are only two ways to stop Iran: get a new regime that doesn’t want to build nuclear weapons or destroy the program.