Trending

Top House GOP request meeting with Kamala Harris over border ‘catastrophe’

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 25: Democratic U.S. Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks at the IBEW Local Union 58 on October 25, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Harris is traveling to multiple locations in the metro Detroit area to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 25: Kamala Harris spoke at the IBEW Local Union 58 on October 25, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED  1:35 PM PT – Monday, April 19, 2021

A group of House Republicans are demanding a meeting with Kamala Harris to discuss the border crisis.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) made their request in a letter to the vice president.

The ranking members of the Judiciary, Homeland Security and Oversight Committees said they want to discuss the administration’s handling of the “catastrophe” at the border. They added it is unclear what actions the administration is planning to take in order to address the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration.

The lawmakers also said border officials told them during a recent visit they have not received any direction from the White House to help ease the situation.

MORE NEWS: Psaki Fails To Condemn Rep. Waters’ Call To Violence

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE