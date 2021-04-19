Top House GOP request meeting with Kamala Harris over border ‘catastrophe’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:35 PM PT – Monday, April 19, 2021

A group of House Republicans are demanding a meeting with Kamala Harris to discuss the border crisis.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) made their request in a letter to the vice president.

The ranking members of the Judiciary, Homeland Security and Oversight Committees said they want to discuss the administration’s handling of the “catastrophe” at the border. They added it is unclear what actions the administration is planning to take in order to address the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration.

The lawmakers also said border officials told them during a recent visit they have not received any direction from the White House to help ease the situation.