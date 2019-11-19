Top EU negotiator hopes U.K. Parliament will back British PM’s deal after election

OAN Newsroom

The EU chief negotiator for Brexit said Brussels is waiting for a new British Parliament to assemble and pass the Brexit deal. On Tuesday, Michel Barnier said he hopes the U.K. will elect a Parliament that supports the Brexit accord proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson said his Conservative Party will deliver Brexit immediately after the December 12th election. Barnier said once the deal passes, the U.K. and EU would then begin discussions on their post-Brexit relationship.

“We’ll be ready to start very quickly — in the name of the European Union — a new negotiation, to build a future relationship and an ambitious partnership with the United Kingdom,” stated Barnier. “What I was asked to do, by EU Commission President-elect Von der Leyen, was to be ready to coordinate and steer this negotiation.”

The EU official refused to comment on the Labour Party’s calls to reverse Brexit and said the EU will not interfere in British politics.

Meanwhile, Britain’s prime minister and the country’s opposition Labour leader shook hands for a live television debate.