Top Democrats say U.S. Congress appears to be election interference target



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) addresses a news conference about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

July 20, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress called on Monday on the head of the FBI to brief lawmakers on foreign efforts to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, saying that Congress appeared to be the target of an interference effort.

“We are gravely concerned, in particular, that Congress appears to be the target of a concerted foreign interference campaign, which seeks to launder and amplify disinformation in order to influence congressional activity, public debate, and the presidential election in November,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and the top Democrats on the House and Senate intelligence committees wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The nature of the disinformation campaign was not made clear. A congressional official said only that a classified addendum was sent alongside the letter that drew mainly from the U.S. government’s own reporting.

No Republican lawmakers signed on to the letter. The FBI did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Franklin Paul and Peter Cooney)