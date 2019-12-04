Top Czech attorney rules PM Babis’s fraud investigation to continue



FILE PHOTO: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis attends a news conference following the talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kiev, Ukraine November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko FILE PHOTO: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis attends a news conference following the talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kiev, Ukraine November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

December 4, 2019

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The top Czech state attorney has ruled that Prime Minister Andrej Babis will be further investigated for fraud in receiving European Union subsidies, reversing an earlier decision to drop the case, the attorney said on Wednesday.

Babis, a billionaire businessman, had been investigated on suspicion of illegally tapping 2 million euros in subsidies to build a conference center outside Prague. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and rejected calls to resign over the case.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Hugh Lawson)