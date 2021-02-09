Top 25 roundup: No longer ranked, Kansas dumps No. 23 Oklahoma St.



February 9, 2021

David McCormack recorded 23 points and 10 rebounds Monday night as Kansas, playing its first game as an unranked team in 12 years, responded by toppling No. 23 Oklahoma State 78-66 at Lawrence, Kan.

Although the Jayhawks (13-7, 7-5 Big 12) struggled with offensive flow and committed 19 turnovers, they turned to McCormack for a big second half after he scored just two points on 1 of 7 shooting in the first half. It marked his fifth consecutive outing of 15 or more points.

Kansas’ Marcus Garrett added 17 points on 5-for-7 shooting. Christian Braun (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Jalen Wilson (11, 11) also finished with double-doubles. With Ochai Agbaji adding 10 points, all five Kansas starters netted double figures, while no reserve player made a field goal.

Oklahoma State (12-6, 5-6), which cracked the rankings Monday for the first time since the 2014-15 season, committed 18 turnovers and shot just 34.9 percent. Cade Cunningham scored 21 of his game-high 26 points in the second half. Cunningham snared a team-high nine rebounds but committed seven turnovers.

No. 1 Gonzaga 82, BYU 71

Jalen Suggs recorded 24 points and five rebounds to help the Bulldogs cruise to a West Coast Conference victory over the Cougars in Provo, Utah.

Sophomore Drew Timme added 20 points and a career-best 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (19-0, 10-0 WCC). Andrew Nembhard had 15 points and four steals and Corey Kispert scored 13 points as Gonzaga stretched the nation’s longest active winning streak to 23 games.

Alex Barcello scored 20 points, Brandon Averette added 14 points and six assists and Spencer Johnson had 11 points for BYU (15-5, 6-3).

No. 4 Ohio State 73, Maryland 65

Senior Kyle Young scored 13 of his career-high 18 points in the second half and the Buckeyes continued their roll with a victory over Maryland in College Park, Md.

Ohio State (16-4, 10-4 Big Ten) won its fifth straight game and improved to 8-1 in its past nine games by methodically surging ahead. Duane Washington Jr. added 13 of his 18 in the first half for the Buckeyes, and Justin Ahrens and CJ Walker contributed 11 apiece.

Aaron Wiggins scored 17 points as Maryland (10-10, 4-9) lost for the fourth time in six games and failed to score more than 65 points for the sixth straight game.

