Top 25 roundup: No. 8 West Virginia survives Iowa State

December 19, 2020

Taz Sherman made two free throws with 18.3 seconds left after he forced a turnover on defense, and No. 8 West Virginia survived visiting Iowa State’s upset bid with a 70-65 victory Friday night in Morgantown.

Miles McBride scored 18 points and Derek Culver added 18 with 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers (7-1, 1-0 Big 12). Sherman had 10 points.

Rasir Bolton’s 25 points led the Cyclones (1-4, 0-2), who were held with a basket for the final 3 minutes, 54 seconds. Iowa State hasn’t won in Morgantown since 2015.

West Virginia led for most of the first half before Tyler Harris knocked down a deep 3 with 7:27 to play, giving the Cyclones a 23-22 lead. The game went back and forth for the rest of the half, with the Cyclones taking a 31-30 lead into halftime.

No. 10 Tennessee 103, Tennessee Tech 49

The Volunteers put six players in double figures as they dominated the visiting Golden Eagles. Tennessee (4-0) was led by Jaden Springer, who had 21 points and a game-high six assists.

Also scoring in double figures for UT were Victor Bailey Jr. (15 points), Josiah-Jordan James (15), John Fulkerson (13), Keon Johnson (13) and Yves Pons (10). UT shot 58.3 percent from the floor.

The Vols’ defense pressured Tennessee Tech (0-8) into 31.0 percent shooting from the floor. Tech’s leading scorer on the season, Jr. Clay, had a team-high 13 points, but he hit just 4 of 13 shots.

BYU 72, No. 18 San Diego State 62

Alex Barcello scored 22 points and dished out seven assists, the last one setting up the game-clinching shot, as the Cougars blew a 17-point second half lead before recovering to upset the Aztecs in San Diego.

Barcello’s pass to Brandon Averette set him up for a 3-pointer with 52.8 seconds left that started a game-ending 9-0 run for the Cougars (7-2). Barcello added four free throws and Connor Harding hit two more to seal the outcome against San Diego State (5-1).

Averette and Matt Haarms each added 10 points for BYU, which made 46.3 percent of its field goal attempts and controlled the glass, 40-26. Haarms, a 7-foot-3 center who transferred from Purdue, gave the Cougars a 63-61 lead on a jumper with 1:32 left.

