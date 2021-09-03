Top 25 roundup: No. 4 Ohio State rallies for win at Minnesota



Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass the ball during the second quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass the ball during the second quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

September 3, 2021

In his first career start, C.J. Stroud threw for 294 yards and four second-half touchdowns as No. 4 Ohio State rallied to defeat Minnesota 45-31 on Thursday at Minneapolis in the season opener for each team.

Stroud, who had never thrown a collegiate pass, was 13-for-22 with one interception for the Buckeyes, who trailed 14-10 at halftime and 21-17 in the third quarter.

Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 163 yards and two TDs, but 14 unanswered points by Ohio State proved the difference.

No. 22 Coastal Carolina 52, The Citadel 14

Reese White rushed for a pair of touchdowns during a big second quarter in the Chanticleers’ season-opening win against the Bulldogs in Conway, S.C.

Shermari Jones also scored on two touchdown runs for Coastal Carolina, which overwhelmed its in-state opponent by racking up 610 yards of offense. Jones finished with 100 rushing yards on nine attempts.

Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall, the reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, completed 16 of 19 passes for 262 yards and one touchdown.

No. 24 Utah 40, Weber State 17

Charlie Brewer threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Utes past the Wildcats in the season opener for both teams at Salt Lake City.

Utah’s Dalton Kincaid caught four passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Tavion Thomas added 107 yards and a pair of TDs on 12 carries.

Weber State’s Rashid Shaheed returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. He tied an FCS record with his sixth career touchdown off a kickoff return.

–Field Level Media