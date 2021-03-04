Top 25 roundup: No. 3 Baylor tops No. 6 WVU in OT for Big 12 title



Mar 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler (12) shoots the ball during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports Mar 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler (12) shoots the ball during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Butler had 25 points and made a key layup to force overtime, and Davion Mitchell hit the go-ahead basket in the final minute of OT as No. 3 Baylor clinched the Big 12 regular-season championship with a 94-89 win over No. 6 West Virginia on Tuesday in Morgantown, W.Va.

The Bears, who clinched their first conference championship in 71 years, trailed 81-79 in regulation when Butler muscled the ball in on a drive to tie the game with 2.7 seconds left. In the extra session, after Butler fouled out and with West Virginia up 89-88, Mitchell (20 points) scored to put Baylor (19-1, 11-1 in Big 12) ahead for good.

Matthew Mayer added 18 points for the Bears, who shot 51.4 percent to rebound from their first loss of the season Saturday at Kansas, and earn the program’s first league title since winning the Southwest Conference in 1950.

Taz Sherman had 26 points, Miles McBride scored 19 and Sean McNeil added 18 for West Virginia (17-7, 10-5), which shot 46.4 percent but allowed Baylor to score the final six points of overtime.

No. 4 Illinois 76, No. 2 Michigan 53

Trent Frazier scored 22 points as the Fighting Illini rolled to a surprisingly easy win over the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan (18-2, 13-2 Big Ten) was denied a chance to clinch the conference’s regular-season championship as its seven-game winning streak ended. The Wolverines have two games remaining, both against in-state rival Michigan State.

Andre Curbelo supplied 17 points and six rebounds, and Kofi Cockburn contributed 12 points and seven rebounds for Illinois (19-6, 15-4), which has gone 10-1 in its past 11 games.

No. 8 Alabama 70, Auburn 58

With the Southeastern Conference regular-season title wrapped up, the host Crimson Tide took care of their short-handed rival Tigers in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama swept a season series from the Tigers for the first time in six seasons. Jaden Shackelford paced the Crimson Tide (20-6, 15-2 SEC) with 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting, including 5-for-9 from 3-point range.

Jaylin Williams led Auburn (12-14, 6-11) with 13 points and three rebounds while Devan Cambridge totaled 11 points and six rebounds.

No. 12 Arkansas 101, South Carolina 73

Freshman Moses Moody tied his season high with 28 points to carry the Razorbacks to their seventh straight victory, a romp over the Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C.

Moody netted 17 points in a first half that featured 49 points for the Razorbacks (20-5, 12-4 SEC), who won their 10th straight conference game. Justin Smith tallied 22 points and eight rebounds for Arkansas. JD Notae had 21 points, and Desi Sills added 15 before fouling out.

Arkansas, which owns its highest spot in the AP rankings since 1998, locked down the No. 2 seed for the conference tournament. AJ Lawson led South Carolina (6-13, 4-11) with 18 points, and Keyshawn Bryant scored 13 points and had nine rebounds.

No. 15 Texas 81, Iowa State 67

Kai Jones scored 17 points off the bench to lead a balanced attack as the Longhorns used a big first-half run to set the table for a win over the Cyclones in Ames, Iowa.

Courtney Ramey added 14 points for Texas (15-7, 9-6 Big 12), with Brown and Matt Coleman III scoring 12 apiece.

Jalen Coleman-Lands led all scorers with 22 points while Javan Johnson added 13 for Iowa State (2-19, 0-16).

No. 18 Texas Tech 69, TCU 49

Sparked by a timely run to close the first half and the best of the season from veteran Kyler Edwards, the Red Raiders rambled past the visiting Horned Frogs in Lubbock, Texas.

Edwards scored 20 points — 17 in the first half when he shot 6-of-7 from the floor and 3-of-4 from 3-point range — and the Red Raiders (16-8, 8-7 Big 12) heated up as a team in the second half to pull away.

RJ Nembhard led TCU (12-11, 5-9) with 10 points but was shot just 4 of 12 and finished with as many turnovers as made shots. Shooting from 3-point range was a problem all night for the Horned Frogs: They finished 4 of 17 with two makes in each half.

No. 23 Purdue 73, No. 25 Wisconsin 69

Zach Edey scored 21 points to lead the Boilermakers to a victory over the Badgers in West Lafayette, Ind.

Jaden Ivey scored 18 points for Purdue (17-8, 12-6 Big Ten), which has won four straight and 10 of its last 13 games since starting league play 2-3.

Brad Davison scored 15 points for Wisconsin (16-10, 10-9), which has lost four of its past five games.

