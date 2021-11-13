Top 25 roundup: No. 2 UCLA rallies, defeats No. 4 Villanova in OT



November 13, 2021

Jaime Jaquez Jr. recorded 21 points and 13 rebounds as No. 2 UCLA rallied from down 10 points in the second half to beat No. 4 Villanova 86-77 in overtime Friday in Los Angeles.

UCLA (2-0) capped a 7-0 run in overtime when Jaquez connected on a 3-pointer off one of Tyger Campbell’s four assists. The outburst proved decisive, as the Bruins led the rest of the way.

Campbell kicked off the run with a turnaround jumper in traffic to tie the game. Johnny Juzang followed with two of his game-high 25 points on a fadeaway just outside the lane.

The Bruins made each of their last 12 free-throw attempts after taking the lead to keep Villanova (1-1) at bay. UCLA finished 17 of 19 from the foul line, despite not attempting its first free throw until 5:24 remained in regulation.

UCLA struggled getting to the line early in part due to Villanova’s stingy defense, which forced 14 turnovers that resulted in 19 points.

No. 3 Kansas 88, Tarleton State 62

Ochai Agbaji scored 25 points as the Jayhawks returned home after their win at the Champions Classic and downed the Texans at Lawrence, Kan.

The Jayhawks (2-0) ran their winning streak in home openers to 49 while outmanning the scrappy Texans, who are playing just their second season at the Division I level. Agbaji, a senior who scored a career-high 29 points as Kansas beat Michigan State to open the season Tuesday, hit 11 of 16 and added six rebounds.

Kansas’ Christian Braun posted 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five blocks. Remy Martin added 14 points, and David McCormack grabbed eight rebounds as the Jayhawks forged a 41-25 advantage on the glass.

No. 7 Purdue 92, Indiana State 67

Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 27 points and Zach Edey recorded a career-high 22 points to go with 10 rebounds to lead the Boilermakers past the Sycamores in West Lafayette, Ind.

Ivey shot 10 for 13 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, grabbed eight rebounds and racked up four assists as Purdue (2-0) continued to display its depth and versatility.

Cooper Neese led Indiana State (1-1) with 15 points and six rebounds, and Cameron Henry totaled 10 points.

No. 8 Baylor 87, Incarnate Word 60

Matthew Meyer scored 14 points and the Baylor defense did the rest as the Bears rolled to a win over the Cardinals in Waco, Texas, in the season opener for the defending national champions.

The Bears unveiled their NCAA championship banner before the game, then took a little while to get in sync. However, they led by 12 points at the break, by 21 six minutes into the second half and ran away from Incarnate Word over the final 10 minutes for the easy victory.

Freshmen Kendall Brown (13 points) and Jeremy Sochan (10), who make up part of the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history, proved effective on offense for the Bears. Josh Morgan led Incarnate Word (0-2) with 17 points while RJ Glasper added 16, Drew Lutz hit for 12 and Benjamin Griscti scored 11 points.

No. 9 Duke 82, Army 56

Wendell Moore Jr. racked up a triple-double as the Blue Devils finally pulled away to beat the Black Knights in the home opener of coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season at Durham, N.C.

Moore finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Touted freshman Paolo Banchero scored 18 points for Duke (2-0), Jeremy Roach had 14 points and Trevor Keels had 10 points.

Army (1-1), which is Krzyzewski’s alma mater and where he coached for five seasons, was charged with 21 turnovers. Jalen Rucker poured in 19 points and Josh Caldwell notched 16 for the Cadets.

No. 10 Kentucky 100, Robert Morris 60

Kellan Grady scored a game-high 19 points and Oscar Tshiebwe dominated the interior with 14 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Wildcats past the Colonials in Lexington, Ky.

Daimion Collins added 14 points off the bench for Kentucky (1-1). Keion Brooks Jr. and Davion Mintz scored 13 points apiece, and highly touted freshman TyTy Washington tallied 10 points.

Michael Green III scored 12 points, all in the first half, to lead Robert Morris (0-2).

No. 11 Illinois 92, Arkansas State 53

Coleman Hawkins scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Fighting Illini flexed their considerable muscles in a rout of the Red Wolves in Champaign, Ill.

Jacob Grandison added 15 points for Illinois (2-0) and Trent Frazier contributed 12 in his season debut. The Illini played their second straight game without preseason All-American center Kofi Cockburn, who is serving a three-game NCAA suspension for selling memorabilia before the allowable date.

Marquis Eaton scored 15 points to pace Arkansas State (1-1), which made only 30.5 percent of its field-goal attempts.

No. 13 Oregon 86, SMU 63

A hot-shooting first half led the Ducks to a win over the Mustangs in Eugene, Ore.

Eric Williams Jr. scored 19 points while Will Richardson and Jacob Young added 18 points each for the Ducks, who were never threatened throughout the game. Oregon (2-0) scored 22 points off 16 SMU turnovers and outrebounded the Mustangs 39-27. The Ducks had a huge edge in points in the paint, 48-20.

Emmanuel Bandoumel led SMU (1-1) with 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers. SMU made just 37.7 percent of its shots for the game.

No. 14 Alabama 104, South Dakota State 88

Jahvon Quinerly had 26 points and eight assists and led five scorers in double figures as the Crimson Tide pulled away for a victory over the Jackrabbits in a matchup of up-tempo teams at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Jaden Shackelford added 23 points and Keon Ellis had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Alabama (2-0).

Noah Freidel scored 23 points for South Dakota State (1-1), which also had five scorers in double digits.

No. 15 Houston 79, Rice 46

Marcus Sasser had 26 points, five assists and four rebounds as the Cougars cruised to a victory over the visiting Owls in Houston.

Kyler Edwards contributed 18 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Cougars (2-0), who held a commanding lead most of the way.

Travis Evee had 11 points and three assists for Rice (11). Cameron Sheffield scored 10 points, and Riley Abercrombie contributed 10 points in 14 minutes off the bench.

No. 17 Ohio State 84, Niagara 74

Junior forward E.J. Liddell scored a career-high 29 points as the Buckeyes pulled away from the Purple Eagles in Columbus, Ohio.

Liddell had 18 points as the Buckeyes (2-0) took a 42-41 halftime lead. For the game, he also contributed five rebounds and four blocks while making 9 of 15 field goals and 8 of 12 free throws. Zed Key added 11 points and Justice Sueing 10 for Ohio State.

Marcus Hammond led the Purple Eagles (0-2) with 22 points, 16 in the first half, in the first meeting between the schools. Sam Iorio chipped in with 18 points and Jordan Cintron had 17.

No. 19 North Carolina 94, Brown 87

Sophomore R.J. Davis connected on a pair of 3-pointers in the final two minutes in a career-best 26-point performance as the Tar Heels pulled out a back-and-forth matchup with the Bears in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Armando Bacot added 22 points for the Tar Heels (2-0), who were playing the second game under first-year coach Hubert Davis.

Brown (1-1) was up 77-75 with 7:14 remaining. Dan Friday finished with 21 points and Nana Owusu-Anane had 20 points for the Bears.

No. 22 Auburn 93, Louisiana-Monroe 65

Jabari Smith collected 23 points, 10 rebounds and four steals to guide the Tigers to a victory over the Warhawks in Auburn, Ala.

K.D. Johnson drained four 3-pointers to highlight his 18-point performance off the bench for Auburn (2-0). Chris Moore scored 16 points and Wendell Green Jr. added 15.

Trey Boston scored 16 points for the Warhawks (0-2), whose 39 points in the first half matched their overall point total in a 62-point setback to LSU on Tuesday.

No. 25 Virginia 73, Radford 52

Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin hit five 3-pointers on his way to 21 points, leading the Cavaliers to a victory over the Highlanders in Charlottesville, Va.

East Carolina transfer Jayden Gardner added 18 points and seven rebounds, while Kadin Shedrick scored 10 points and had four blocks as Virginia (1-1) rebounded from a stunning loss at home to Navy in its opener.

In falling to 0-7 in the series with Virginia, Radford (1-1) was led by Bryan Hart, who scored 12 points and Shaquan Jules, who added 10 points.

