Top 25 roundup: No. 2 Michigan wraps up Big Ten title

March 5, 2021

Franz Wagner scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds as No. 2 Michigan clinched the Big Ten regular-season title with a romp past 69-50 romp past rival Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Hunter Dickinson supplied 14 points and 10 rebounds to help the Wolverines (19-2, 14-2 Big Ten) bounce back from a 23-point home loss to No. 4 Illinois on Tuesday. Isaiah Livers added nine points and seven rebounds.

Aaron Henry led the Spartans (14-11, 8-11) with 14 points and five rebounds, and Mady Sissoko added eight points. Michigan State is assured of a losing record in the conference for the first time since Tom Izzo became head coach in 1995.

No. 3 Baylor 81, No. 17 Oklahoma State 70

Jared Butler finished with 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting and had five assists to help the Bears hold off the Cowboys in Waco, Texas.

Baylor (20-1, 12-1 Big 12), which clinched its first Big 12 regular-season title earlier this week by beating No. 6 West Virginia, got 19 points apiece from Matthew Mayer and MaCio Teague.

Cade Cunningham filled up the stat sheet for Oklahoma State (17-7, 10-7) with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists. However, he hurt his left ankle while dribbling across midcourt with 42.8 seconds remaining in the game and had to be helped off by team trainers.

No. 5 Iowa 102, Nebraska 64

Jordan Bohannon had 26 points and tied his career high with eight 3-pointers as the Hawkeyes dominated on offense and defense while blowing out the Cornhuskers in Iowa City, Iowa.

Bohannon, a senior guard who became the Hawkeyes’ career assist leader during the Feb. 28 win at Ohio State, was 8 of 12 from deep to add to his school-record 3-point tally. Iowa (19-7, 13-6 Big Ten) had its highest-scoring output since a 106-53 blowout against Northern Illinois on Dec. 13.

The Cornhuskers (7-18, 3-15) were led by Kobe Webster, who had 17 points including five 3-pointers, while Lat Mayen had 14 points and 13 rebounds and Dalano Banton added 14 points and eight boards.

No. 6 West Virginia 76, TCU 67

Jalen Bridges achieved his first career double-double with a career-high 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Mountaineers past the Horned Frogs in Morgantown, W.Va.

Derek Culver added 17 points and eight rebounds, Sean McNeil contributed 14 points and Miles McBride had 10 points for West Virginia (18-7, 11-5 Big 12). Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins posted his 899th career victory.

TCU (12-12, 5-10) has lost five of its past six games, including two games against West Virginia in that stretch. Jaedon LeDee scored 20 points and had eight rebounds. Mike Miles finished with 15 points, and Kevin Samuel added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

No. 13 Kansas 67, UTEP 62

Marcus Garrett made a driving layup with 21 seconds left to snap a tie as the Jayhawks overcame a sluggish start to rally from a 15-point deficit and edge the Miners in Lawrence, Kan.

Kansas (19-8) added the game to remain fresh after becoming the only Big 12 team to complete its season on schedule.

David McCormack led the Jayhawks with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Bryson Williams had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Miners (12-11).

No. 15 Texas 69, No. 16 Oklahoma 65

Andrew Jones and Jericho Sims scored 16 points each as the visiting Longhorns (16-7, 10-6 Big 12) handed the Sooners (14-9, 9-8) their fourth consecutive loss.

The previous time the teams played, Jan. 26 at Texas, starters Sims and Courtney Ramey as well as Longhorns coach Shaka Smart were out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Austin Reaves scored 16 to lead the Sooners, who got 13 apiece from Brady Manek and Alondes Williams.

No. 18 Texas Tech 81, Iowa State 54

In another offensive clinic, the Red Raiders thumped the Cyclones in Lubbock, Texas, to avoid a first-round game at the Big 12 tournament next week.

Texas Tech (17-8, 9-7 Big 12) produced its third win of 27 points or more against the Cyclones in the last two seasons. Mac McClung led the Red Raiders with 20 points while Marcus Santos-Silva scored 14 and grabbed seven rebounds.

Jalen Coleman-Lands and Tyler Harris paced Iowa State (2-20, 0-17 Big 12) with 15 points apiece.

No. 24 Colorado 75, Arizona State 61

McKinley Wright IV scored 24 points, Jeriah Horne had 12 points and 12 rebounds and the Buffaloes won their fourth straight game, beating the Sun Devils in Boulder, Colo.

D’Shawn Schwartz added 11 points for Colorado (20-7, 14-6 Pac-12), which ended its regular season.

Holland Woods scored 15 points, Jaelen House had 13 and Kimani Lawrence added 10 for the Sun Devils (10-12, 7-9). Arizona State, whose three-game winning streak ended, end their regular season Saturday at Utah.

