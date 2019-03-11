Top 25 roundup: No. 12 Houston tops No. 20 Cincy for AAC crown



Mar 10, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Houston Cougars guard Corey Davis Jr. (5) passes the ball against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK

March 11, 2019

Corey Davis Jr. scored a career-high 31 points as 12th-ranked Houston captured its first outright league championship since the 1983-84 season with an 85-69 victory over host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon.

Nate Hinton and Armoni Brooks each made four 3-pointers for the American Athletic Conference champion Cougars (29-2, 16-2), who claimed their first regular-season title since securing a share of the Southwest Conference championship in 1992.

Davis shot 10-of-22 from the field to eclipse his previous career high of 26, set three different times in February.

Jarron Cumberland scored 20 points for the 20th-ranked Bearcats (25-6, 14-4), who fell short in their bid for a share of the title and saw their 16-game home winning streak come to an end.

No. 21 Wisconsin 73, Ohio State 67 (OT)

Khalil Iverson had four of his career-high 22 points in overtime and collected 14 rebounds to help the Badgers hold on to beat the Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio, as Wisconsin secured the No. 4 seed for the Big Ten tournament in Chicago and a bye through the first two rounds.

Wisconsin led by 23 points early in the second half before Ohio State ended regulation play on a 16-1 run to tie the score at 63. Iverson scored the Badgers’ first four points of overtime for 67-64 lead they never relinquished.

Ethan Happ had 16 points and 14 rebounds for his 21st double-double of the season, and Brad Davison scored 14 points for the Badgers. C.J. Jackson led the Buckeyes with 22 points.

No. 22 Wofford 81, East Tennessee State 72

Fletcher Magee made his first six 3-point attempts and finished with 26 points as the Terriers defeated the Buccaneers in the Southern Conference Tournament semifinals in Asheville, N.C., extending their school-record winning streak to 19 games.

Fletcher has 498 career 3-point baskets, putting him six away from matching the Division I record. The top-seeded Terriers (28-4) meet the winner of the UNC Greensboro-Furman game in Monday night’s championship tilt with an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament at stake.

Daivien Williamson scored 17 points, Mladen Armus had 15 points, Tray Boyd III added 13 points and Isaiah Tisdale notched 12 points for fourth-seeded East Tennessee State (24-9), which had forced an overtime game with the Terriers last month.

–Field Level Media