Top 25 roundup: No. 11 Louisville upsets No. 3 Duke



FILE PHOTO: Jan 4, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard David Johnson (13) pressures the shot of Florida State Seminoles guard M.J. Walker (23) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Florida State defeated Louisville 78-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

January 19, 2020

David Johnson scored 19 points as No. 11 Louisville withstood a charge from third-ranked Duke and pulled out a 79-73 road victory Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

The Cardinals (15-3, 6-1 ACC) saw all of their 15-point first-half lead vanish before they turned it on again. The Blue Devils (15-3, 5-2) lost for the second time in a week after Tuesday night’s setback at Clemson marked the end of a nine-game winning streak.

Duke trailed 73-70 and then had four consecutive possessions without scoring. Louisville’s Malik Williams made both ends of a one-and-one at the 16-second mark and then dunked off a turnover to seal it.

Johnson, a freshman guard who hadn’t played more than 20 minutes in any game after missing the first four games while recovering from a shoulder injury, made 7 of 8 first-half shots from the field.

No. 1 Gonzaga 92, BYU 69

Killian Tillie recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs beat the Cougars in Spokane, Wash., to set a West Coast Conference record with their 33rd consecutive regular-season conference win.

Corey Kispert added 19 points, and Joel Ayayi chipped in with 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Bulldogs (20-1, 6-0 WCC). The win might have been costly, however, as leading scorer Filip Petrusev left the game with 15:03 to go after turning his right ankle while trying to block a shot along the baseline.

TJ Haws led the Cougars (14-6, 3-2) with 17 points. Jake Toolson added 16 points for BYU. The Cougars played without leading scorer and rebounder Yoeli Childs, who was out with a finger injury.

No. 2 Baylor 75, Oklahoma State 68

Jared Butler and Freddie Gillespie each scored 17 points as the Bears extended their winning streak to 14 games with a come-from-behind win over the Cowboys.

Devonte Bandoo added 16 points for the Bears (15-1, 5-0 Big 12), who trailed by 10 with 12 minutes left. Bandoo made two straight 3-pointers to turn a 61-60 deficit into a 66-61 lead.

Cameron McGriff and Isaac Likekele paced the Cowboys (9-8, 0-5) with 16 points each, while Thomas Dziagwa and Lindy Waters III hit for 14 apiece. Oklahoma State has lost five straight and six of its past seven.

Florida 69, No. 4 Auburn 47

Freshman Omar Payne had his first career double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Gators routed the visiting Tigers in Gainesville, Fla.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 11 points and 16 rebounds for Florida (12-5, 4-1 SEC), which shot 50 percent from the field and outrebounded Auburn 44-29. Danjel Purifoy scored 10 points to lead the Tigers (15-2, 3-2), who dropped their second straight game.

After Samir Doughty’s consecutive 3-pointers pulled Auburn within 49-43 with 8:40 to go, the Gators went on a 20-1 surge that finished with two 3-pointers from Keyontae Johnson and one from Blackshear.

DePaul 79, No. 5 Butler 66

Paul Reed had 23 points and nine rebounds, and Jalen Coleman-Lands added 20 points to steer the host Blue Demons to an upset of the Bulldogs in Chicago.

DePaul (13-5, 1-4 Big East) never trailed and led by as many as 21 in the second half while forcing 17 turnovers and going 10-for-17 from long range. Reed finished 8-for-9 from the field and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.

Butler (15-3, 3-2) lost its second straight game this week after rising to the No. 5 ranking and saw its winning streak against DePaul snapped at 11 games. Kamar Baldwin had 16 points to pace Butler, which shot 41.5 percent compared to 48.9 percent for the Blue Demons.

No. 6 Kansas 66, Texas 57

Devon Dotson scored 21 points, and Udoka Azubuike added 17 as the Jayhawks did just enough of the right things at the right times to run past the Longhorns in their Big 12 Conference matchup in Austin, Texas.

Marcus Garrett added 13 points for Kansas (14-3, 4-1 Big 12), which won its second straight game after a rare home loss to Baylor on Jan. 11. The Jayhawks owned a 40-30 advantage in points in the paint and outrebounded Texas 40-29.

Jericho Sims scored a career-high 20 points for Texas (12-5, 2-3), with Matt Coleman adding 10 points. The Longhorns had a two-game win streak snapped.

No. 7 San Diego State 68, Nevada 55

Yanni Wetzell posted a double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds, and the Aztecs rallied from a halftime deficit to down the visiting Wolf Pack.

The Aztecs (19-0, 8-0 Mountain West) held Nevada to just 20 second-half points and went on a 17-0 run during a seven-minute span. The dominant stretch erased a 35-33 halftime deficit and moved San Diego State one win from matching the best start in program history.

Nevada (11-8, 4-3) built its first-half lead behind Jalen Harris, who scored 16 of his 19 points before intermission. A field-goal drought of more than 11 minutes doomed the Wolf Pack to their worst scoring output since recording just 42 points against BYU on Dec. 10.

No. 8 Oregon 64, Washington 61 (OT)

Payton Pritchard made a fall-away 3-pointer from 25 feet with 3.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Ducks overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to defeat the Huskies in Seattle.

Pritchard scored 22 points, with six of his seven field goals coming from behind the 3-point arc, and freshman forward Chandler Lawson recorded his first career double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Ducks (15-4, 4-2 Pac-12).

Freshman forward Isaiah Stewart led Washington (12-7, 2-4) with game-high totals of 25 points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots. Freshman guard Marcus Tsohonis added 14 points for the Huskies.

No. 9 Florida State 83, Miami 79 (OT)

Sophomore guard Devin Vassell scored a career-high 23 points, and backcourt mate M.J. Walker scored 19 after going scoreless in the first half as the visiting Seminoles survived the Hurricanes in overtime in a matchup of in-state rivals in Coral Gables, Fla.

Vassell hit two free throws with 6.4 seconds left in the extra period to seal the ninth straight win for Florida State (16-2, 6-1 ACC), which rallied from a nine-point deficit over the final five minutes of regulation.

Guard Chris Lykes led Miami (10-7, 2-5) with 24 points but also committed six turnovers, including one in the closing seconds of regulation that gave Florida State the opportunity to tie.

No. 10 Kentucky 73, Arkansas 66

Nick Richards led the Wildcats with 17 points and added nine rebounds, helping them overcome the ejection of head coach John Calipari in the second half to beat the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Ark.

Calipari disputed a foul call with 8:19 to play in the game, and continued to argue before being sent to the visiting locker room. Kentucky (13-4 overall, 4-1 SEC), down 47-44 after Mason Jones’ two free throws, responded with a 17-2 run to take control of the game for good.

After Jimmy Whitt Jr.’s jumper with 7:14 to play gave the Razorbacks a 49-46 edge, Arkansas (14-3, 3-2) went scoreless for almost five minutes. Jones led the Razorbacks with 19 points. Whitt added 14, and Isaiah Joe had 13 points.

Kansas State 84, No. 12 West Virginia 68

Junior guard Cartier Diarra tied his career best with 25 points, and freshman DaJuan Gordon set a career-high with 15 points as the Wildcats beat the Mountaineers in Manhattan, Kan.

Xavier Sneed scored 16 for Kansas State (8-9, 1-4 Big 12). West Virginia (14-3, 3-2) was led by Miles McBride and Chase Harler with 11 points each. Gabe Osabuohien added 10 points.

The Wildcats scored the first two baskets of the second half to extend the lead to 21 points. They eventually led by 24. But the Mountaineers used a 15-0 run to cut the lead to 57-49, and they eventually closed to 60-54 before K-State put away the game with a 9-0 run.

No. 14 Villanova 61, Connecticut 55

Jermaine Samuels scored a game-high 19 points, including a pair of critical buckets in the final three minutes, as the Wildcats rallied to subdue the Huskies in a non-conference game in Philadelphia.

Samuels put Villanova (14-3) ahead to stay on a three-point play with 2:59 left in the game, then applied the back-breaker when he drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 31.2 seconds remaining that made it 57-53.

Collin Gillespie added 12 for Villanova, which made just 38.8 percent of its shots but went 11 of 23 from the 3-point line and earned a 23-4 advantage in points off turnovers. Freshman Jeremiah Robinson-Earl chipped in 11 points, including four key foul shots in the final 20 seconds to seal the outcome.

Houston 65, No. 16 Wichita State 54

Fabian White Jr. had 14 points, and DeJon Jarreau finished with 12 to help the Cougars past the cold-shooting Shockers at Wichita, Kan.

Marcus Sasser and Quentin Grimes each added 10 points for Houston (14-4, 4-1 AAC). Wichita State (15-3, 3-2) went without a field goal in a 13:27 stretch and made only 30.4 percent of its shots overall. The loss snapped the Shockers’ 14-game winning streak at home.

Tyson Etienne led the Shockers with 10 points on 2-of-5 shooting. Jamarius Burton had nine points, making 2 of 9 from the field. No Wichita State player made more than three shots from the field.

No. 17 Maryland 57, Purdue 50

Jalen Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Terrapins built a big lead and then had to hang on to beat the visiting Boilermakers in College Park, Md.

The Terrapins (14-4, 4-3 Big Ten) never trailed and snapped a two-game skid. Freshman Donta Scott chipped in a career-high 13 points, and Aaron Wiggins added 12. Nojel Eastern had 14 points for Purdue (10-8, 3-4).

The Boilermakers sliced an 18-point deficit to 53-50 with 3:53 to play on three free throws from Sasha Stefanovic, but couldn’t get closer, unable to muster a field goal in the final six minutes, and scoring just those three free throws over that span.

No. 18 Seton Hall 82, St. John’s 79

Myles Powell scored 29 points, and Quincy McKnight added 20 as the Pirates recovered from a 14-point second-half deficit and rallied past the Red Storm in New York City.

Powell was 11 of 20 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, while passing the 2,000-point mark for his career with a layup in the opening minute of the second half. Romaro Gill scored 14 points with 13 rebounds and six blocked shots as the Pirates (14-4, 6-0 Big East) extended their winning streak to eight games.

Mustapha Heron scored 18 points for the St. John’s (12-7, 1-5), which pulled within 78-77 with 20 seconds remaining, but two free throws from Myles Cale put the Pirates on top 80-77. Marcellus Earlington made it 80-79 on a jumper with 8.5 seconds left. Two McKnight free throws sealed the victory.

Arizona 75, No. 20 Colorado 54

Freshman post player Zeke Nnaji recorded his seventh double-double as the Wildcats used balanced scoring and dominant rebounding to beat the Buffaloes in Tucson, Ariz.

Josh Green and Dylan Smith each scored 13 points for Arizona (13-5, 3-2 Pac-12), which won its first game in four tries against a ranked team. Nnaji had 12 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, including seven off the offensive glass to match Colorado’s team total.

The Buffaloes (14-4, 3-2) fell behind early because of 32 percent first-half shooting and never made a serious run. They were led by McKinley Wright IV, who scored 15 points. D’Shawn Schwartz contributed 12 points, and Tyler Bey added nine.

Penn State 90, No. 21 Ohio State 76

Lamar Stevens had 24 points as the Nittany Lions broke a three-game losing streak by beating the slumping Buckeyes at University Park, Pa.

Stevens shot 7 of 12 from the floor and hit all eight free throws. Myreon Jones had 20 points, and Seth Lundy added 12 for Penn State (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten), which shot 53.7 percent from the field.

Duane Washington Jr., who along with Luther Muhammad returned from a one-game team suspension, had 20 points and Kaleb Wesson scored 19 for Ohio State (12-6, 2-5), which has lost six of its past nine games.

No. 23 Texas Tech 72, Iowa State 52

Kyler Edwards poured in 22 points that included a 5-for-6 showing on 3-pointers to help the Red Raiders to an easy victory over visiting the Cyclones in Lubbock, Texas.

Davide Moretti added 17 points for Texas Tech (12-5, 3-2 Big 12), which won its second straight game. Terrence Shannon Jr. returned after missing the past two games with a back injury and scored 11 points, hitting all four of his shots from the floor for the Red Raiders.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Cyclones with 13 points and Jacobson added 10. Iowa State (8-9, 1-4) fell for the second straight outing and for the fifth time in its past six games.

No. 24 Illinois 75, Northwestern 71

Trent Frazier scored 16 points, Ayo Dosunmu had 15 points and six assists, and the host Illini held on to beat the Wildcats in Champaign, Ill.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting for Illinois (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten), which won its fourth game in a row. The Fighting Illini, who are ranked for the first time since 2014, eclipsed their win total from all of last season.

Robbie Beran scored a career-high 17 points to lead Northwestern (6-11, 1-6). Miller Kopp finished with 16 points for the Wildcats, who have lost seven of their last eight games.

No. 25 Creighton 78, Providence 74

Ty-Shon Alexander scored 24 points, and Marcus Zegarowski hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds as the host Bluejays rallied for a Big East Conference victory over the Friars in Omaha, Neb.

Mitch Ballock scored 17 points, and Denzel Mahoney added 14 as the Bluejays (14-5, 3-3) rebounded from a defeat at Georgetown on Wednesday to win their second home conference game in three tries.

David Duke scored a career-high 36 points for the Friars (11-8, 4-2), who lost on the road in conference play for the first time this season. Creighton held Providence leading scorer Alpha Diallo to eight points.

–Field Level Media