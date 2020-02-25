Top 25 roundup: New No. 1 Kansas clobbers Oklahoma State



Feb 24, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike (35) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Allen Fieldhouse.

February 25, 2020

Udoka Azubuike continued his surging stretch run Monday, recording 19 points and 16 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season as No. 1 Kansas trampled Oklahoma State 83-58 at Lawrence, Kan.

The Jayhawks, who won their 13th straight, climbed to the top of the polls on Monday, overtaking Baylor after beating the Bears on Saturday and forging a first-place tie in the Big 12 Conference. Kansas (25-3, 14-1 Big 12) was previously ranked No. 1 for one week in mid-December.

Azubuike, who erupted for 23 points and 19 boards in the Baylor showdown, became the 62nd player at Kansas, and the 17th coached by Bill Self, to reach the 1,000-point milestone.

Kansas’ Devon Dotson, the Big 12’s leading scorer, started 1-for-10 but still contributed 11 points, and Ochai Agbaji added 15. Oklahoma State (14-14, 4-11) got 16 points from Cameron McGriff.

No. 6 Florida State 82, No. 11 Louisville 67

Trent Forrest scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half as the Seminoles rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to knock off the Cardinals in Tallahassee, Fla., and move into first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Devin Vassell had 10 of his 12 points in the second half, and M.J. Walker overcame a leg injury to also finish with 12 for the Seminoles (24-4, 14-3 ACC), who used a 15-0 run and held the Cardinals (23-6, 14-4) without a field goal for more than nine minutes of the second half. It was the 22nd straight home win for Florida State, which also swept the season series from Louisville.

Ryan McMahon had 14 points, and freshman David Johnson scored 13 for the Cardinals, who shot 51.6 percent and went 4 of 9 from 3-point range in the first half. However, they made 32.1 percent of their shots while going 1 of 12 from distance in the second half. Louisville is 2-3 since winning 10 straight league games.

Texas 67, No. 20 West Virginia 57

Andrew Jones scored 22 points, 16 in the first half, and Courtney Ramey added 21 as the Longhorns dominated the Mountaineers in Austin, Texas, to win their third consecutive game.

Texas (17-11, 7-8 Big 12) led by six points at halftime and was up 52-43 after a layup by Ramey at the 9:06 mark of the second half. Matt Coleman III added 13 points for the Longhorns, who played without four injured or sick players who have started games this season.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the Mountaineers (19-9, 7-8) with 14 points while reserves Sean McNeil and Derek Culver scored 13 and 12, respectively. Culver was just 2 of 8 from the foul line, and West Virginia finished 10 of 21 from the charity stripe.

–Field Level Media