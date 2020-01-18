Top 25 roundup: Michigan State’s Winston sets Big Ten assist mark



January 18, 2020

Senior Cassius Winston handed out four assists on Friday night, leading No. 15 Michigan State to a 67-55 victory over visiting Wisconsin and becoming the Big Ten’s all-time leader in career assists with 817.

It was, otherwise, a tough night for Winston, who scored six points on 3-for-12 shooting in East Lansing, Mich. But Winston had plenty of help, particularly from junior Xavier Tillman, who scored 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four assists for the Spartans (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten).

Former Michigan State guard Mateen Cleaves, who ended his career in 2000 with 816 assists, was in attendance Friday. Sophomores Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown each added 13 points while freshman Rocket Watts had 11 for Michigan State.

Junior Nate Reuvers scored 19 to lead Wisconsin (11-7, 4-3), which had won six of seven entering the game and is the only Big Ten team with two road victories. Sophomore Kobe King added 10 points for the Badgers.

No. 13 Dayton 78, Saint Louis 76 (OT)

Jalen Crutcher’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime completed a torrid rally, allowing the Flyers (16-2, 5-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) to defeat the host Billikens.

Crutcher scored seven of his team-high 21 points in the final 49 seconds of overtime, and he contributed to Dayton’s raucous comeback in regulation. Obi Toppin, held to six points in the first half, finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Saint Louis’ Javonte Perkins led all scorers with 25 points off the bench. Hasahn French and Jordan Goodwin scored 16 and 15, respectively, but they went a combined 8 of 19 on foul shots. The Billikens (14-4, 3-2) finished 20 of 37 shooting free throws. Goodwin’s layup with one second left in regulation sent the game to overtime.

Iowa 90, No. 19 Michigan 83

The Hawkeyes’ Luka Garza had another big offensive game against the Wolverines, who remained winless on the road in the Big Ten this season after the loss in Iowa City.

Garza, a junior who made 10 of 18 field-goal attempts and 11 of 13 free throws, had a career-high 44 points against the Wolverines last month in a loss at Ann Arbor.

Freshman CJ Fredrick tied his career high with 21 points on Friday, Joe Wieskamp contributed 20 points, and Ryan Kriener added 14 for Iowa (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten). Junior Eli Brooks scored a career-high 25 points for Michigan (11-6, 2-4). Franz Wagner had 18 points, Jon Teske tossed in 14, and David DeJulius chipped in 10.

