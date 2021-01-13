Top 25 roundup: Maryland stuns No. 12 Illinois



January 13, 2021

Darryl Morsell finished with a team-high 19 points to help short-handed Maryland upset No. 12 Illinois 66-63 on Sunday night in Big Ten play at Champaign, Ill.

Donta Scott poured in 16 points for the Terrapins (7-6, 2-5 Big Ten), who also defeated then-No. 6 Wisconsin on Dec. 28. Aaron Wiggins finished with 12 points as Maryland persevered despite playing without Eric Ayala (team-best 14.0 points per game), who sat out with a groin injury.

Scott missed a free throw to give the Illini (9-4, 5-2) one last chance to tie the game in the closing seconds, but Ayo Dosunmu missed a tying 3-point attempt as time expired.

Dosunmu led Illinois with 23 points and eight rebounds, and Kofi Cockburn added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 5 Iowa 86, No. 16 Minnesota 71

Luka Garza scored a game-high 33 points, and Jordan Bohannon added a 19-point, 14-assist double-double to lead the Hawkeyes past the visiting Golden Gophers in Iowa City.

Joe Wieskamp scored 20 points on 7-for-9 shooting for the Hawkeyes, who canned 55.4 percent of their field-goal attempts and had assists on 27 of 31 made baskets. The Hawkeyes (11-2, 5-1 Big Ten) also won the rebounding battle 41-36, with Jack Nunge coming off the bench to grab 10 in 17 minutes.

Four players scored in double figures for the Golden Gophers, led by 13 points each from Marcus Carr and Both Gach. But Carr canned just 5 of 19 shots, part of a miserable shooting game by his team. The Golden Gophers (10-4, 3-4) hit just 25 of 71 from the field (35.2 percent), including 10 of 34 from the 3-point line (29.4 percent). Brandon Johnson scored 12 points and hauled in eight rebounds for the Gophers, and Liam Robbins chipped in 10 points.

No. 19 Virginia Tech 77, Notre Dame 63

Jalen Cone scored a game-high 18 points and Keve Aluma notched a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Hokies earned their fifth win in six games, defeating the visiting Fighting Irish at Blacksburg, Va.

Nate Laszewski scored 17 points to lead Notre Dame, which has lost three straight and five of six. The Fighting Irish (3-7, 0-4 ACC) trailed by as many as 14 points down the stretch after leading by seven at the half.

Virginia Tech (9-2, 3-1) opened the second half on a 12-2 run, establishing a toughness and edge on the boards that steered the Hokies to a 41-24 rebounding advantage.

