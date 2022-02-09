Top 25 roundup: JD Notae leads Arkansas to OT upset of No. 1 Auburn



Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) drives against Auburn Tigers guard Allen Flanigan (22) at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

February 9, 2022

JD Notae recorded 28 points, four blocked shots and three steals and Arkansas defeated a No. 1 team for the second time in program history with an 80-76 overtime victory over top-ranked Auburn on Tuesday in Fayetteville, Ark.

Au’Diese Toney contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds and Jaylin Williams added 13 points and 11 boards as Arkansas (19-5, 8-3 Southeastern Conference) won its ninth consecutive contest, matching its season high. The Razorbacks ended Auburn’s 19-game winning streak; both of Auburn’s losses this season have come in overtime.

Arkansas improved to 2-11 all-time against top-ranked clubs. The lone previous win came on Feb. 12, 1984, when the Razorbacks edged Michael Jordan and North Carolina 65-64 in Pine Bluff, Ark.

On Tuesday, Jabari Smith registered 20 points and nine rebounds and Wendell Green Jr. scored 19 points for the Tigers (22-2, 10-1). Auburn sophomore Walker Kessler collected a career-high 19 rebounds to go along with 16 points and seven blocked shots before fouling out with 1:03 left in overtime.

No. 3 Purdue 84, No. 13 Illinois 68

Jaden Ivey scored 22 of his game-high 26 points in the second half as the Boilermakers beat the Illini in West Lafayette, Ind.

Zach Edey added 13 points and Trevion Williams scored 10 for Purdue (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten), which stretched its winning streak to six to create a three-way tie atop of the Big Ten standings with Illinois and Wisconsin.

Kofi Cockburn paced Illinois (17-10, 10-3) with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Andre Curbelo (15) and Alfonso Plummer (14) followed in double figures.

No. 5 Kentucky 86, South Carolina 76

Oscar Tshiebwe bounced back from a slow first half to finish with 18 points and 14 rebounds, leading the Wildcats past the Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C.

In winning for the fifth consecutive time, Kentucky (20-4, 9-2 SEC) blew open a close game with six players scoring in double figures. Keion Brooks Jr. produced 15 points, nine boards and five assists.

Keyshawn Bryant totaled 18 points and a season-high 14 rebounds and Jermaine Couisnard scored 17 points for South Carolina (13-10, 4-7).

No. 12 UCLA 79, Stanford 70

Johnny Juzang scored 23 points and helped key several second-half runs as UCLA ended a two-game losing streak with a win at Stanford.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell both scored 14 points for UCLA (17-4, 9-3 Pac-12), and Jules Bernard chipped in 10. Campbell dished a game-high seven assists.

Spencer Jones hit 4 of 9 3-point attempts and scored a team-high 22 points for Stanford (14-9, 7-6). Harrison Ingram added 17 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Michael O’Connell scored 13 points.

No. 14 Wisconsin 70, No. 17 Michigan State 62

Johnny Davis scored 25 points as the Badgers avenged a prior home loss by defeating the Spartans in East Lansing, Mich.

Tyler Wahl contributed 11 points and five rebounds, and Chucky Hepburn added 11 points for Wisconsin (19-4, 10-3 Big Ten), which has won 11 of its last 13 games. Michigan State won the first meeting between the teams 86-74 in Madison, Wis., on Jan. 21.

Marcus Bingham Jr.’s 15 points led the Spartans (17-6, 8-4), who lost their second straight. Malik Hall was the only other Michigan State player in double figures, with 12 points.

No. 15 Villanova 75, St. John’s 69

Eric Dixon and Justin Moore each scored 16 points as the Wildcats barely held off a furious rally in the final three minutes to defeat the Red Storm in New York.

Brandon Slater had 15 points, and Caleb Daniels and Jermaine Samuels each scored 13 for Villanova (18-6, 11-3 Big East), which swept the season series from the Red Storm.

Aaron Wheeler scored a career-high 31 points for St. John’s, which was without Posh Alexander (ankle). The Red Storm (13-10, 5-7) shot just 32 percent.

No. 24 UConn 80, No. 18 Marquette 72

Adama Sanogo notched his fifth double-double of the season as the Huskies toppled the visiting Golden Eagles to snap a two-game losing streak.

UConn (16-6, 7-4 Big East) scored at will, shooting 47.4 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from deep and 87 percent from the charity stripe. The 6-foot-9 Sanogo poured in 24 points and 15 rebounds on 9-of-18 shooting to help the Huskies complete the regular-season sweep over the Golden Eagles. Tyrese Martin contributed 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper paced Marquette (16-8, 8-5) with 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Greg Elliott and Justin Lewis each scored 17 points; Lewis also recorded nine rebounds.

No. 21 USC 74, Pacific 68

Boogie Ellis scored 13 points while Chevez Goodwin and Drew Peterson added 12 each as the host Trojans rallied in the second half to escape with a nonconference victory over the Tigers in Los Angeles.

Seldom-used freshman Harrison Hornery hit three key 3-pointers in the second half for the Trojans (20-4), who had added this game as a replacement for a December contest against Oklahoma State that was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Trojans’ program. USC struggled without leading scorer and rebounder Isaiah Mobley, who was out because of a non-displaced nose fracture.

Alphonso Anderson scored 22 points, Nick Blake added 12 and Khaleb Wilson-Rouse had 11 for Pacific (7-16), which has another challenge looming when it plays at No. 2 Gonzaga on Thursday.

Santa Clara 77, No. 22 Saint Mary’s 72

PJ Pipes pumped in five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points as the Broncos downed the Gaels in Santa Clara, Calif.

Jalen Williams added 18 points and 10 assists for Santa Clara (17-8, 7-3 West Coast Conference), while Josip Vrankic chipped in 16 points and eight rebounds.

Tommy Kuhse came off the bench to score 16 points and dish out six assists for Saint Mary’s (19-5, 7-2), which had won seven straight.

