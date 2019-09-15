Top 25 roundup: Florida loses Franks, rallies past Kentucky



September 15, 2019

No. 9 Florida, with backup quarterback Kyle Trask under center, scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally for a 29-21 victory over Kentucky on Saturday night in their SEC matchup in Lexington, Ky.

Trask, who entered the game after third-year starter Feleipe Franks dislocated his ankle and was carted off, completed 9 of 13 passes for 126 yards. He also rushed 4 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 4:11 remaining.

Running back Lamical Perine cut Florida’s deficit to 21-16 with 12:41 remaining in the game when he scored on an 8-yard run, capping a six-play, 62-yard drive that required just 2:15. Trask put the Gators (3-0) up for good eight minutes later.

Kentucky (2-1), which dominated the first three quarters, had a chance to retake the lead late when the Wildcats marched 58 yards to set up a 35-yard field-goal attempt with 33 seconds remaining. But Chance Poore’s kick sailed wide right, and Josh Hammond put the game away with a 76-yard rushing touchdown.

No. 1 Clemson 41, Syracuse 6

Sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence passed for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth as the Tigers extended the nation’s longest active winning streak to 18 games with a victory over the Orange at the Carrier Dome.

Despite being intercepted twice, Lawrence completed 22 of 39 passes for a career-high 395 yards, hitting Amari Rodgers for touchdowns of 16 and 87 yards.

Clemson (3-0, 2-0 ACC) has not lost an ACC game since a 27-24 setback against Syracuse at the Carrier Dome on Oct. 13, 2017. The Tigers’ 18-game winning streak is the longest in school history and the second-longest by an ACC member.

No. 2 Alabama 47, South Carolina 23

Junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for five touchdowns as the Crimson Tide shook off the Gamecocks in the second half for in their Southeastern Conference opener in Columbia, S.C.

Playing in the fourth quarter for the first time this season, Tagovailoa completed 28 of 36 passes for 444 yards to help the Crimson Tide (3-0, 1-0 SEC) outscore the Gamecocks (1-2, 0-1) 23-13 in the second half. Tagovailoa registered his eighth career game with at least four touchdowns passes.

Receiver DeVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris had two touchdown receptions each while combining for 13 catches for 223 yards. Receiver Henry Ruggs III had six catches for 122 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.

No. 3 Georgia 55, Arkansas State 0

Quarterback Jake Fromm completed 17 of 22 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns in just over a half of work as the Bulldogs rolled over the Red Wolves in Athens, Ga.

Backup quarterback Stetson Bennett completed 9 of 10 passes for 109 yards for Georgia (3-0), which piled up 656 yards (388 passing, 268 rushing). Georgia led 34-0 at halftime, and Fromm’s day was finished after James Cook scored on a 37-yard run to cap the Bulldogs’ first possession of the third quarter.

Georgia running back D’Andre Swift had nine carries for 76 yards and had two receptions for 64 yards, including one catch that he took in for a 48-yard score.

No. 4 LSU 65, Northwestern State 14

Joe Burrow and the Tigers’ passing game continued rolling in a demolition of the visiting Demons from the FCS in Baton Rouge, La. It was the 800th victory in LSU history.

Burrow, who passed for the second-most yards in school history (471) in a 45-38 victory at then-No. 9 Texas a week earlier, was nearly flawless against the in-state rival Demons (0-3). He completed 21 of 24 for 373 yards and two touchdowns with one interception before leaving the game late in the third quarter.

Terrace Marshall Jr. caught both of Burrow’s touchdown passes as he had his second multi-touchdown game and increased his season touchdown-reception total to six as LSU improved to 3-0. Justin Jefferson added 124 receiving yards on five catches.

No. 5 Oklahoma 48, UCLA 14

Jalen Hurts passed for 289 yards, rushed for 150 more, and accounted for four touchdowns to lead the visiting Sooners over the Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Hurts set the tone rushing for 99 yards on five carries on the opening possession. The Oklahoma drive officially went 89 yards, but a holding penalty provided the nation’s fifth-ranked player in total offense coming into Saturday with an opportunity to further pad his lofty stats.

With Hurts clicking, the Sooners (3-0) scored on every first-half possession en route to a 34-7 halftime advantage. Hurts found Charleston Rambo and CeeDee Lamb on scoring passes of 48 and 39 yards, respectively, and Lamb finished a short, 36-yard drive just before intermission with a 1-yard rush.

No. 6 Ohio State 51, Indiana 10

Sophomore quarterback Justin Fields passed for 199 yards and three touchdowns as the Buckeyes dominated in all phases in a win over the Hoosiers in Bloomington, Ind.

Junior running back J.K. Dobbins added 193 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Master Teague had 106 rushing yards and a score.

On defense, Ohio State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) had five sacks and scored on a 96-yard interception return by cornerback Damon Arnette, the fifth-longest interception return for a TD in school history. On special teams, Ohio State blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety, helping first-year coach Ryan Day pick up his second career Big Ten coaching win. Day led Ohio State to a win over Rutgers as interim coach last season.

No. 7 Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14

Ian Book passed for 360 yards and five touchdowns, and the Irish crushed the Lobos in South Bend, Ind., in the first meeting between the programs.

Javon McKinley had two touchdown receptions for the Fighting Irish (2-0), who won their 12th consecutive game at home. Chase Claypool led all Notre Dame receivers with four catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. Notre Dame outgained New Mexico 591-363.

Lobos quarterback Tevaka Tuioti completed 6 of 13 passes for 132 yards after coming in to replace starter Sheriron Jones. New Mexico (1-1) played under Saga Tuitele, who coached in place of Bob Davie as he recovers from a health scare.

No. 8 Auburn 55, Kent State 16

A week after losing two of three fumbles, sophomore running back JaTarvious “Boobee” Whitlow led a trio of 100-yard rushers as the Tigers crushed the visiting Golden Flashes.

With its top deep threat, receiver Seth Williams, out injured, Auburn (3-0) emphasized its running game. Whitlow went over the 100-yard mark with an 11-yard run on his first carry of the second half.

Running back Shaun Shivers and backup quarterback Joey Gatewood each rushed for 102 yards on 12 runs, and running back Kam Martin rushed for 71 yards, with 35 coming on a first-quarter touchdown run. The Tigers ended up rushing for 467 yards of their 633 yards of total offense.

No. 11 Utah 31, Idaho State 0

The Utes started fast, built a big lead and never looked back in a rout of the FCS Bengals in Salt Lake City.

Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley completed 15 of 19 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns, including two long TD passes in the first half. He played three quarters before exiting.

Sophomore Bryan Thompson’s only two catches of the afternoon were for touchdowns, one for 82 yards in the first quarter to give the Utes (3-0) a 17-0 lead, and the second midway through the third quarter for 23 yards and a 31-0 lead.

No. 12 Texas 48, Rice 13

Sam Ehlinger passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns — two to freshman Jake Smith — in less than three quarters of play as the Longhorns overwhelmed the winless Owls in Houston.

The Longhorns (2-1) bounced back in a big way after a seven-point loss at home to No. 4 LSU last week, making things look easy in taking a 31-0 lead by halftime and strolling to the finish against the Owls. Texas has now defeated Rice in 42 of 43 meetings since 1966.

Ehlinger connected on 23 of his 27 throws without an interception (he’s still without one for the season), and did not get sacked. Tom Stewart passed for 179 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead Rice (0-3), but the Owls were never in the game.

No. 13 Penn State 17, Pitt 10

True freshman Devyn Ford and Noah Cain each rushed for one touchdown to lift the Nittany Lions over the Panthers in University Park in the 100th meeting between the programs.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was 14 of 30 for 222 yards. The Nittany Lions (3-0) received the opening kickoff of the second half and proceeded on a 13-play, 88-yard drive that ended with Cain’s 13-yard run for a 17-10 lead.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was 35 of 51 for 372 yards, but his last-play pass from the Penn State 26 was knocked down in the end zone.

No. 15 Oregon 35, Montana 3

Justin Herbert threw for 316 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Ducks over the Grizzlies in Eugene, Ore.

Herbert completed his first 10 passes of the game, finishing 30 of 42. He threw two touchdown passes each to tight end Jacob Breeland and wide receiver Johnny Johnson III, and had five touchdowns for the second straight game.

It’s the first time an Oregon quarterback has thrown five TD passes in back-to-back games. Herbert did so despite four receivers and a top tight end out with injury. The Ducks (2-1) extended their non-conference home win streak to 26 games, dating back to 2008.

No. 16 Texas A&M 62, Lamar 3

Isaiah Spiller rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns, while Kellen Mond added 317 passing yards and another score through the air as the Aggies routed the FCS Cardinals in College Station, Texas.

Mond and Jacob Kibodi added rushing touchdowns for the Aggies (2-1), who outclassed the Cardinals (2-1) from the opening kickoff. Doing what a ranked team should do against a foe with 23 fewer scholarships, Texas A&M outgained Lamar 633-197 and picked up 35 first downs to the Cardinals’ nine.

The Aggies scored 13 points in the first quarter and led 27-0 at the break. They turned it into a laugher with three touchdowns in the final 7:39 of the third quarter.

No. 17 UCF 45, Stanford 27

Freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw four touchdown passes, and the Knights scored on six of their first seven possessions while defeating the Cardinal in Orlando.

In just his second start, Gabriel completed 22 of 30 pass attempts for 347 yards. UCF amassed 413 yards in the first half and finished with 545 total yards on a humid day with game-time temperatures in the high 80s.

The Knights (3-0) have now outscored their three opponents 155-41 and have scored at least 30 points in 29 straight games, the longest streak in Football Bowl Subdivision since 1936.

Arizona State 10, No. 18 Michigan State 7

The Sun Devils marched 75 yards for the winning touchdown, a 1-yard run by Eno Benjamin, with 50 seconds to play to knock off the Spartans in East Lansing, Mich.

The drive was highlighted by Arizona State’s conversion on fourth-and-13, leading to the winning score. Freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels dropped back to pass but took off running with a wide-open field in front of him, picking up 15. Four plays later, the Sun Devils (3-0) were in the end zone.

Michigan State (2-1) appeared to tie the game in the final seconds on a 42-yard field goal from junior kicker Matt Coghlin, but the Spartans were flagged for too many men on the field. His 47-yarder as time expired went wide left. The loss kept Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio from becoming the winningest coach in program history.

No. 19 Iowa 18, Iowa State 17

Keith Duncan kicked four field goals, including the go-ahead boot inside the final five minutes, to lead the Hawkeyes past the host Cyclones in a game delayed twice by lightning in Ames, Iowa.

After Duncan’s 39-yard kick gave Iowa the lead at 4:51 — the third lead change of the fourth quarter — the Hawkeyes forced a turnover on downs and recovered a muffed punt at 1:29 to preserve the win.

Nate Stanley rushed for a score and passed for 201 yards for Iowa (3-0), which won for the fifth straight time and the sixth in seven games over Iowa State (1-1), improving to 45-22 in the series.

Temple 20, No. 21 Maryland 17

The Owls put the clamps on the Terrapins and their high-scoring offense in an upset in Philadelphia.

Maryland (2-1) entered the game averaging 71 points, and Temple (2-0) scored 56 in its win over Bucknell.

But Temple’s defense stole the show, holding Maryland without an offensive score in the first half, also recording four sacks and stopping the Terrapins twice in the final minutes on fourth-down attempts deep in Temple territory.

No. 22 Boise State 45, Portland State 10

John Hightower caught a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff for another score to help the host Broncos paste the FCS Vikings in a non-conference mismatch.

Curtis Weaver recorded four sacks for Boise State (3-0) to match the school’s single-game record. Chris Wing had four in 1996, also coming against Portland State (1-2).

True freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns in two-plus quarters for the Broncos. Junior receiver CT Thomas had two scoring receptions.

No. 23 Washington 52, Hawaii 20

Jacob Eason completed 18 of 25 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns as the Huskies defeated the Rainbow Warriors.

Washington (2-1) scored touchdowns on five of its first six possessions and took a 38-7 halftime lead in rebounding from an upset loss at home last weekend to California in its Pac-12 opener. Salvon Ahmed rushed eight times for a game-high 83 yards for the Huskies.

Hawaii (2-1) failed to make it three wins in a row against Pac-12 competition after defeating Arizona and Oregon State at home in its first two games of the season.

BYU 30, No. 24 USC 27 (OT)

Zach Wilson threw for 280 yards and one touchdown and ran for another score to help the host Cougars (2-1) upset the Trojans (2-1) in overtime in Provo, Utah.

BYU’s Jake Oldroyd made a 43-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime, and safety Dayan Ghanwoloku intercepted a third-down pass from USC quarterback Kedon Slovis to clinch the victory, the Cougars’ second straight win in overtime.

Slovis, a true freshman, completed 24 of 34 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns, both to wide receiver Michael Pittman. But he threw three interceptions, the first two of which led to 10 BYU points in the first half.

No. 25 Virginia 31, Florida State 24

Wayne Taulapapa rushed for two of his three touchdowns late in the fourth quarter to rally the Cavaliers to just their fourth win in 19 meetings with the Seminoles, as host Virginia improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2005.

James Blackman passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns and had Florida State (1-2, 0-1 ACC) in front 24-17 in the fourth quarter before another defensive collapse. The Seminoles were outscored 21-7 in the fourth quarter and have been outscored 75-31 in the second half and overtime this season.

Bryce Perkins completed 30 of 40 passes for 295 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for Virginia (3-0, 2-0). The Seminoles had first-and-goal at the 4 with just a few seconds remaining but elected not to spike the ball to stop the clock, instead direct-snapping to running back Cam Akers, who was stopped short as time expired.

–Field Level Media