Top 25 basketball roundup: No. 18 Baylor upends No. 12 Arizona



Dec 7, 2019; Waco, TX, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Zeke Nnaji (22) shoots against Baylor Bears forward Freddie Gillespie (33) and guard Mark Vital (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

December 8, 2019

Freddie Gillespie scored 17 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to help No. 18 Baylor defeat 12th-ranked Arizona 63-58 in a non-conference game Saturday in Waco, Texas.

Arizona, which entered ranked fourth in the nation in 3-point percentage (42.9), went 2 of 18 from beyond the arc. The Wildcats (9-1) were averaging eight made 3-pointers a game.

Surviving on its 21-of-24 shooting from the free-throw line in the second half, Arizona’s five-point possession with 1:48 left cut Baylor’s lead to 57-56.

Later, Arizona had a chance to tie Baylor (7-1) at 61, but Josh Green’s 3-pointer banged off the rim with five seconds left. Jared Butler, who scored 13 points on 3-of-12 shooting, followed with two free throws with 0.8 seconds left to secure the win.

No. 2 Kansas 72, No. 20 Colorado 58

Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds the Jayhawks returned from their Maui Invitational championship and downed the Buffaloes at Lawrence, Kan.

Kansas (7-1) claimed its 25th consecutive home win by also beating Colorado (7-1) for the 30th straight time in Allen Fieldhouse, a streak that started in 1984 when both teams were in the Big Eight.

The nation’s most accurate shooter, senior center Udoka Azubuike, added 12 points. The 7-footer went 6 of 7 after entering with a field-goal .797 percentage. Sophomore point guard Devon Dotson added 18 points and six assists.

No. 3 Maryland 59, Illinois 58

Anthony Cowan rescued the Terrapins with four of his 20 points in the final 19 seconds as Maryland survived an upset bid from the Fighting Illini for the win in College Park, Md.

Cowan’s deep 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining tied the game at 58, and then Cowan stripped the ball from a driving Andres Feliz and was fouled with 2.1 seconds left. He hit the first free throw to give the Terrapins (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten) their first lead since early in the game.

Trent Frazier led the Illini (6-3, 0-1) with 13 points. The Illini led by as many as 15 points early in the second half, but the Terrapins’ Jalen Smith hit a 3-pointer at 2:36 to cut the lead to 57-53. Freshman Donta Scott scored inside on the next possession to put Maryland within two with 1:46 to play. Frazier hit 1 of 2 free throws to slow Maryland’s momentum and setting the stage for the frantic finish.

No. 6 Ohio State 106, Penn State 74

Brothers Andre and Kaleb Wesson combined for 43 points as the Buckeyes pulled away for a win against the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten opener for each in Columbus, Ohio.

Kaleb Wesson had 28 points, making 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range, and had 10 rebounds. Andre Wesson had 15 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. each added 14 points for the Buckeyes (9-0), who made 12 of 18 3-pointers in the second half, when they outscored the Nittany Lions 60-39.

No. 8 Kentucky 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 52

The Wildcats recorded their 600th victory at Rupp Arena with a victory over the Knights in Lexington, Ky.

Kentucky needed just 670 games to reach the plateau, the fastest any team has ever recorded 600 wins in one facility. The arena, named for four-time NCAA champion coach Adolph Rupp, opened in 1976. During that time, four national champion coaches have led Kentucky — Joe B. Hall (1978), Rick Pitino (1996), Tubby Smith (1998) and John Calipari (2012).

In Saturday’s win, Kentucky (7-1) surged to a 20-point lead with 6:30 left in the first half, and Fairleigh Dickinson (2-6) never got closer than 16 the rest of the way. UK’s largest lead of 34 points, 83-49, came with 2:30 remaining in the game.

No. 13 Oregon 89, Hawaii 64

Payton Pritchard’s 20 points and 11 assists helped the host Ducks beat the Rainbow Warriors and end a two-game losing streak.

C.J. Walker added a career-high 18 points, and Will Richardson had 16 off the bench for the Ducks (7-2). Oregon made 32 of 51 shots (62.7 percent) for the game.

The Ducks, who were coming off losses to Gonzaga and North Carolina, had struggled from the free-throw line in recent games but made 15 of 17 Saturday.

No. 15 Memphis 65, UAB 57

The Tigers overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to rally past the Blazers in the 10th annual Bartow Classic at Birmingham, Ala.

Forward Precious Achiuwa, considered a likely first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and one of four freshmen to start for the Tigers on Saturday, missed his first eight shots but recovered to lead Memphis (8-1) to its sixth straight win. Achiuwa finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

Blazers freshman guard Jalen Benjamin scored a game-high 17 points, and teammate Tavin Lovan added 14 for UAB (4-4). Memphis shot just 37.9 percent but scored 19 of the game’s final 23 points.

No. 23 Villanova 78, Saint Joseph’s 66

Saddiq Bey had 22 points and eight rebounds, and Collin Gillespie added 20 points to lead the Wildcats to a road win in a Big Five match in Philadelphia.

Villanova (7-2) did not pull away until the last four minutes after Saint Joseph’s (2-8) cut the lead to 65-62. Bey had six points in a game-ending 13-4 surge.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl converted a 3-point play and made two free throws in the final 40 seconds to help secure the win. Justin Moore had 14 points, and Jermaine Samuels chipped in 12 for the Wildcats. The Hawks were led by Ryan Daly’s 32 points and five rebounds. No teammate scored in double figures.

No. 24 Butler 76, Florida 62

Sean McDermott and Aaron Thompson each scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs past the Gators in Indianapolis.

Jordan Tucker scored 13 points and Kamar Baldwin added 12 for the Bulldogs (9-0), who won their 56th non-conference game at Hinkle Fieldhouse. McDermott also had a team-high seven rebounds. The Bulldogs shot 52.1 percent (25 of 48) overall and sank 9 of 20 from 3-point range. They also outrebounded the Gators 28-25.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 17 points and five rebounds for the Gators (6-3), who shot 43.8 percent (21 of 48) overall but 23.1 percent (6 of 26) from long distance. Noah Locke and Andrew Nembhard each had 11 points.

No. 25 Utah State 77, Fresno State 70 (OT)

Sam Merrill scored 24 points, Justin Bean recorded a double-double, and Aggies outlasted the Bulldogs in Logan, Utah.

Utah State (9-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) trailed for much of the second half, but Merrill scored six points in the final 4:41, and assisted Diogo Brito on a critical 3-pointer with a little over a minute remaining in regulation — just the second the Aggies made in the first 40 minutes.

In the extra frame, Bean scored a pivotal put-back, part of his 14 points and 13 rebounds. His bucket and 3-pointers from both Merrill and Abel Porter pushed Utah State ahead for good. Fresno State (2-6, 0-2) went to overtime in its league opener Wednesday against UNLV as well.

–Field Level Media