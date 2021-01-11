Toomey, Murkowski head GOP Senate push to impeach President Trump

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:10 AM PT – Monday, January 11, 2021

Several GOP senators are jumping ship and are siding with Democrats on calls to impeach President Trump. According to reports, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Ark.) are heading Republican efforts to remove the President.

Both lawmakers have said they believe President Trump committed impeachable offenses while speaking with Washington, D.C. protesters last week. However, Republicans in both chambers think there is limited time to complete a full impeachment process.

“It’s likely that if the House does pass articles of impeachment, we wouldn’t get them ’til…I don’t know, Tuesday or Wednesday…we’re literally less than one week at that point,” Toomey stated. “I’m also not at all clear that it’s constitutionally permissible to impeach someone after they have left office, so there may not be a viable impeachment route at this point.”

As our next step, we will move forward with bringing impeachment legislation to the Floor. https://t.co/Gand0JGkO2 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 11, 2021

Democrat lawmakers brought forward articles of impeachment early Monday.