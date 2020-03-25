Tony Awards for Broadway theatre postponed indefinitely, organizers say



FILE PHOTO: A man in a surgical mask walks through Manhattan's Broadway Theatre district after Broadway shows announced they will cancel performances due to the coronavirus outbreak in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly FILE PHOTO: A man in a surgical mask walks through Manhattan's Broadway Theatre district after Broadway shows announced they will cancel performances due to the coronavirus outbreak in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) – The annual Tony Awards ceremony celebrating the best in Broadway theatre have been postponed indefinitely, organizers said on Wednesday.

The awards ceremony was due to take place in New York City on June 7. Broadway theatres were shut down two weeks ago due to the coronavirus epidemic.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant, Editing by Franklin Paul)