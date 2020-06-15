Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Pa. vandalized

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:42 AM PT — Monday, June 15, 2020

The National Park Service is working to remove graffiti left on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the American Revolution.

The parks service announced the vandalism at Washington Square in ‘Philadelphia on Friday. This is part of a series of monuments defaced in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

BREAKING: Tomb of The Unknown Soldier of The American Revolution Defaced In Philadelphia https://t.co/MkvxLsoPYE — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 14, 2020

A professional stone conservator has been hired to clean the paint off and the graffiti will reportedly take up to two weeks to remove due to the porous limestone.