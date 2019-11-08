Tom Steyer’s top aide resigns following bribery allegations

OAN Newsroom

The campaign manager for Tom Steyer has resigned, following news he was secretly attempting to bribe local politicians for votes. In a Friday statement released by his team, Pat Murphy’s resignation was made effective immediately.

This comes after the Associated Press reported Murphy was reaching out to politicians in Iowa and offering money in exchange for endorsing Steyer’s campaign. When asked about the allegations against his aide, the presidential candidate said no payments were given to Iowa officials.

“We haven’t given any money to anyone in Iowa, nor are we planning to,” stated Steyer. “There’s no way we would ever do that.”

Following an investigation into those claims, the campaign said the behavior was not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Our campaign policy is clear: that we will not engage in this kind of activity, or any kind of communication that could be perceived as improper,” stated campaign manager Heather Hargreaves. “Violation of this policy is not tolerated.”

The campaign’s statement went on to say Steyer and his team will continue building on his momentum in Iowa and across the country.

Murphy has since apologized for his alleged propositions. So far, no evidence has come forward proving these bribes.