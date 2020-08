August 25, 2020

(Reuters) – U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc <TOL.N> reported a 21.6% fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as coronavirus-led lockdowns hurt home prices.

Net income fell to $114.8 million, or 90 cents per share, in the quarter ended July 31, from $146.3 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6.5% to $1.65 billion.

