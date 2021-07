FILE PHOTO: Women walk by a shop selling masks in Tokyo, Japan. July 30, 2021 REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou FILE PHOTO: Women walk by a shop selling masks in Tokyo, Japan. July 30, 2021 REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

July 31, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Newly reported COVID-19 cases in Tokyo surged to a record high of 4,058 on Saturday, the metropolitan government announced.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)