Tokyo will do ensure safe 2020 Games for spectators, says governor



FILE PHOTO: Tokyo's Governor Yuriko Koike delivers a speech during the grand opening ceremony of the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, which will host artistic swimming, diving, and swimming events at the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

November 16, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo will do everything to develop sufficient coronavirus countermeasures to ensure spectators can enjoy the Tokyo 2020 Olympics safely, Governor Yuriko Koike said on Monday.

The city governor said she was looking forward to holding the Games as a sign of “victory” over the virus, in a statement ahead of a meeting with International Olympics Committee President Thomas Bach.

Bach is in Japan for two days to talk to Olympic organisers as they explore ways to hold the Games safely amid a pandemic.

