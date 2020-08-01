Tokyo reports record 472 new coronavirus cases on Saturday: NHK



Tokyo businessmen wearing protective face masks walk near the station amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato Tokyo businessmen wearing protective face masks walk near the station amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

August 1, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – The number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in Tokyo was around 472 on Saturday, a new record, NHK public television quoted Tokyo officials as saying.

It was the second day in a row that the number of cases in the capital rose by more than 400.

Though Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has said the city could declare its own state of emergency, the central government says there is still no need to do so nationally despite a record spike in several cities around the nation.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Kim Coghill)