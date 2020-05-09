Tokyo reports 36 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday: TV Asahi



FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), are seen inside a train after the government announced the state of emergency for the capital following the disease outbreak in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

May 9, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo reported 36 new cases of coronavirus infections on Saturday, TV Asahi said, three less than a day earlier and the seventh consecutive day that new infections have remained below 100.

The latest figures, for which the broadcaster cited unnamed sources, bring total coronavirus infections in Japan’s capital city to 4,846 cases.

