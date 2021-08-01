TOKYO OLYMPICS: What you need to know right now



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Round 1 - OLS - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan – August 1, 2021. The temperature indicating hot weather is seen as athletes compete in Heat 2 REUTERS/Phil Noble

August 1, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Punishing heat greeted athletes https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/organisers-probe-drinking-incident-tokyo-sizzles-2021-08-01 on Sunday as trackside temperatures soared in the Olympic Stadium after a sizzling night that saw Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah crowned fastest woman alive.

RECORD HEAT

Sun beating down on a fan-free Olympic stadium produced sweltering conditions https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-tokyo-dishes-out-punishing-heat-dayside-competitors-2021-08-01 for the women’s 3000m steeplechase and men’s 400m heats. A trackside thermometer placed about 50 metres from the finish line touched 40 degrees Celsius (104°F) and the humidity hovered around 60%.

At the unshaded pitch of the Olympic hockey stadium, officials doubled the usual two-minute breaks between quarters to allow players to cool off in the first quarter-final match between Germany and Argentina.

The staging of the Games between July 23 and Aug. 8 coincides with the year’s hottest weather in Tokyo.

Games organisers said 30 people, including volunteers and contractors, have suffered heat-stroke. All had mild symptoms.

FASTEST WOMAN EARNS PRAISE

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was ruled out of the Olympics after testing positive for cannabis, on Sunday applauded Jamaica’s sweep of the 100 metres sprint that she missed competing in.

“Congratulations to the ladies of Jamaica for the clean sweep,” Richardson tweeted https://twitter.com/itskerrii/status/1421603429936414726?s=20. “Powerful, strong black women dominating the sport.”

Thompson-Herah, 29, earned the moniker fastest woman alive https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-thompson-herah-leads-jamaican-sweep-womens-100m-2021-07-31 when she clocked a lightning quick 10.61 seconds, besting Florence Griffith-Joyner’s Olympic record from 1988.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who had been seeking a third gold in the event after having a baby, took the silver in 10.74 with Shericka Jackson third in 10.76.

The 10.49 world record of FloJo, who died in 1998, remains intact.

BILES OUT AGAIN

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.

“Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone,” USA Gymnastics said in a tweet. https://twitter.com/USAGym/status/1421667062401802240

It was not immediately clear who would take Biles’ place in the floor final on Monday.

DRINKING PROBE

Tokyo Games organisers are investigating after a group of athletes were found drinking alcohol in the Olympic village this week, violating measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The athletes were caught drinking in a park in the athletes’ village on Friday night, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told a news conference, adding police were later present at the incident.

Drinking and celebrating are normally features of life in the Olympic village, as athletes let off steam after years of gruelling training once their competitions end.

But with Tokyo 2020 taking place without spectators and under tight social distancing measures because of the pandemic, athletes have been subject to daily testing and their movements limited inside a “bubble”.

SWIMMING’S LAST DAY

Australia’s Emma McKeon became the first female swimmer to win seven medals at a single Olympic Games, while American Caeleb Dressel powered to victory in the 50m free and clinched his fifth Tokyo medal as Team USA triumphed in the men’s medley relay.

The United States ended an enthralling swimming competition in Tokyo with 11 gold medals, five less than in Rio and London.

Australia won nine, their most swimming golds at a Games, and Britain left with four golds as part of a record haul of eight total medals.

MORE GOLDEN ACHIEVEMENTS

Xander Schauffele had one hand on the gold medal as the final groups made the turn at the Olympic golf on Sunday after the American made a flawless start on a steamy day at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

WHAT WE ARE WATCHING FOR (local times)

Men’s 100m final at 9:50 p.m.: Without Usain Bolt, the most open race in years promises to be the highlight of Day 9. Athletics medals will also be decided in the men’s high jump at 7:10 p.m. and the women’s triple jump at 8:15 p.m.

U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee attempts her second Tokyo gold in the women’s uneven bars final, scheduled to start at 7:24 p.m. Earlier, Jade Carey and Mykayla Skinner compete in the vault final at 5:52 p.m. The men’s floor is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the men’s pommel horse at 6:41 p.m.

After his surprise defeat of Novak Djokovic, Germany’s Alexander Zverev battles Karen Khachanov, representing the ROC, for gold. The men take centre court after the women’s doubles gold medal match at 3 p.m.

Women’s 3m springboard final at 3 p.m.: China looks set to continue its dominance in diving after Shi Tingmao qualified more than 24 points ahead of her synchronised diving partner Wang Han.

The fencing rivalry continues with France taking on the ROC in the men’s team foil gold medal match at 7:50 p.m.

Women’s 76kg weightlifting finals at 7:50 p.m.

China v Taiwan in women’s badminton final at 9:20 p.m.

