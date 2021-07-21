Tokyo Olympics president says organisers ready to respond to natural disasters



FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto delivers her opening speech prior to a giant 10-metre ?MOCCO? puppet performance ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 17, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto delivers her opening speech prior to a giant 10-metre ?MOCCO? puppet performance ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 17, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

July 21, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Tokyo Olympics organisers are ready to respond to any natural disasters such as earthquakes to tsunamis in coordination with the government, organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto told a news conference on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)