Tokyo Olympics opening drew 16.7 million TV viewers – NBCUniversal



FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - July 23, 2021. Fireworks are seen from outside the stadium during the Opening Ceremony. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - July 23, 2021. Fireworks are seen from outside the stadium during the Opening Ceremony. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura

July 24, 2021

By Helen Coster

(Reuters) – NBC’s TV broadcast of the Tokyo Olympic Games opening ceremony drew 16.7 million viewers, the smallest audience since at least 1988, according to preliminary data provided by Comcast-owned NBCUniversal on Saturday.

Across all platforms, including NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, 17 million people watched the ceremony, the company said in an email.

(Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Richard Chang)