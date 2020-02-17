Tokyo marathon to cancel entries from general public: Tokyo Shimbun



FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Tokyo Marathon 2019 - Tokyo, Japan - 03/03/19 - Runners at the start of the Tokyo Marathon 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Tokyo Marathon 2019 - Tokyo, Japan - 03/03/19 - Runners at the start of the Tokyo Marathon 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS/File Photo

February 17, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo marathon organizers have decided to cancel entries from the general public for the event scheduled on March 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tokyo Shimbun newspaper reported on Monday.

About 38,000 people from the general public were scheduled to run in the event, Japan’s biggest marathon, the paper said.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)