Tokyo man dies from new coronavirus: Kyodo News

March 9, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – A man in his 90s living in Tokyo has died from the coronavirus on Monday, Kyodo news agency reported, citing the Tokyo government.

If confirmed, it would be the 16th death from the virus, including seven from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo last month.

