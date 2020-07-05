Tokyo incumbent governor Koike wins second term: NHK exit poll



FILE PHOTO: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike wears a protective face mask during a press preview of a hotel of APA Group that has been designated to accommodate asymptomatic people and those with light symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to free up hospital beds and alleviate work by nurses and staff members, in Tokyo, Japan May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

July 5, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Voters in Tokyo re-elected incumbent Yuriko Koike as their next governor, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday, citing its exit poll, as the Japanese capital grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and prepares for next year’s Olympics.

Koike’s victory had been widely expected after her handling of the virus outbreak won plaudits from the public.

