Tokyo governor Koike to ask businesses to refrain from operating until end of May: NHK



FILE PHOTO: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike attends a news conference on Tokyo?s response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

May 5, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike will ask businesses in Japan’s biggest city to refrain from operating until the end of this month, following the central government’s extension of the state of emergency, a public broadcaster NHK reported.

The Tokyo government will pay more financial aid to businesses that remain closed during the period, the report said, adding that she will announce details at a media briefing later on Tuesday.

Japan on Monday extended a nationwide state of emergency to May 31, saying the new coronavirus infection rate had yet to drop enough to justify ending measures aimed at slowing the outbreak.

